Chhattisgarh: For 3 years, cops ‘inflated’ salaries. Then AI spotted it

Police say this is the first time AI tools have been used to conduct such an audit. (Image generated using AI)

For three years, three cops allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 2 crore by inflating their salaries. Then, AI caught up with them.

Three police constables from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar were arrested this week after government auditors used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to uncover an alleged salary fraud.

Police say this is the first time AI tools have been used to conduct such an audit.

According to investigators, the key suspect, Girish Rai, was posted as an assistant in the salary section of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jagdalpur. The others arrested are constables Rajkumar Katlam and Hemant Mathew.