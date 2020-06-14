For 2nd straight day, UP records more than 500 new cases, 3015 in a week

As per sources, more than 600 contacts of the helpline centre have been traced and asked to quarantine themselves at home. (Representational) As per sources, more than 600 contacts of the helpline centre have been traced and asked to quarantine themselves at home. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh’s tally of coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by 505 to 13,118 while the death toll increased to 385 with 20 more fatalities. This was the second day in a row when new cases breached the 500 threshold.

Of the total cases, 3,015 were recorded in the last one week and 5,043 in this month alone. The daily average of cases in the last week was a tad more than 430.

Of the fresh deaths, Meerut has recorded five, followed by two each in Agra, Noida, Lucknow and Siddharthnagar, and one each in Ghaziabad Moradabad, Jaunpur, Basti, Bulandshahr, Azamgarh and Mathura. Maintaining the recovery rate of above 60 per cent, the state has discharged 7,875 of the total Covid-19 patients, meaning there are 4,858 active cases. Of the total recoveries, 3,032 were recorded in June.

The new cases were reported from 52 of the total 75 districts and Kanpur Nagar added the highest at 50. Next in the list is Noida with 49 new cases and Lucknow with 44 cases, including 28 employees at the Chief Minister Covid-19 Helpline Centre.

Emerging as a major coronavirus hotspot in the state capital, the helpline centre has at least 47 staffers employed by a private company and addresses people’s queries and grievances on the pandemic.

The spread in the two-floor building was revealed after a woman employee at the centre, from Malhaur area of Lucknow, tested positive for the virus on June 5. She is reported to be a close contact of a laundry man associated with a Lucknow hospital.

As per sources, more than 600 contacts of the helpline centre have been traced and asked to quarantine themselves at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.