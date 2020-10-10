Footage of six-month-old scuffle between couple & cops goes viral, Fadnavis seeks probe

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded action against the police officials concerned.

A scuffle between a couple and police personnel at Nagpur city’s Lakadganj police station, which took place back in March, has suddenly snowballed into a major issue after the footage of the incident went viral on social media recently. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded action against the police officials concerned.

The video shows woman constables purportedly pushing and shoving a woman, identified as Ankita Shah, who had reportedly gone to the police station on March 25 along with her husband Nilesh Makhija, to file a case of cruelty to animals against some residents of their locality.

The video was received by Shah under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. She then contacted Rizwan Siddiqui, the lawyer representing actor Kangana Ranaut, who, she said, has “promised to take up her case”.

“The incident took place in March. An inquiry was conducted and action was taken against the errant police officials. The woman had called me… I have asked her to meet me on Monday,” Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Shah, a High Court lawyer, said, “I had gone to the police station to file a complaint against some persons from my locality, who had asked a security guard at an apartment to drive away dogs we were feeding at night. PSI Bhavesh Kaware suddenly asked my husband rudely why he had come to the police station wearing a bermuda. There was heated argument after we told them that we had come straight from the place where dogs were being chased away. I asked Kaware to state it on record on my mobile phone whether there was any such rule (on attire in police station). Kaware and his senior, Police Inspector Narendra Hivare, who arrived later, asked woman constables, Madhuri Khobragade and Chetna Bisen, to snatch my phone away.”

“The two women assaulted me and snatched my mobile phone. I fell down and sustained an injury. Some of my in-laws and my father also arrived at the police station. As I stood my ground, the police personnel developed cold feet and apologised. But I had immediately filed a RTI plea to seek video footage of the incident, which I recently received. On the basis of it, I will be taking legal action against them,” she added.

Asked how she thought of seeking help from Siddiqui, Shah said, “I had seen on the Internet that he helps people fighting for public causes. So, I approached him and he agreed to help. I haven’t spoken to him directly and have contacted his assistants.”

Shah added, “I also contacted (former Union minister and animal rights activist) Maneka Gandhi, who has spoken to the police commissioner about the issue.”

