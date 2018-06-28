Foot and mouth disease control programme satisfactory in Maharashtra: OIE team

“We are some steps away from declaring Maharashtra a (FMD) disease-free zone,” said Dr V V Limaye, joint commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department. (Representaationl Image) “We are some steps away from declaring Maharashtra a (FMD) disease-free zone,” said Dr V V Limaye, joint commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department. (Representaationl Image)

A 21-day mass vaccination programme against foot and mouth disease (FMD) covered 93 per cent of the 2.16 lakh cattle population in Maharashtra, officials at the Animal Husbandry Department said. A team from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) had visited Maharashtra from June 21 to 23 for an inspection of the Official Endorsement of Foot and Mouth Disease Control Programme in India. The OIE was satisfied with control of FMD in Maharashtra, Dr D M Chavan, additional commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department told The Indian Express.

Since there have been no outbreaks of FMD in Maharashtra since 2015, the government had declared Maharashtra as Foot and Mouth Disease Controlled Area for the Bovines (Cattle & Buffaloes) on August 14, 2017, under sub section 5 of section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. “We are some steps away from declaring Maharashtra a (FMD) disease-free zone,” said Dr V V Limaye, joint commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department.

As per the 2012 Census, there are 2.16 crore milch animals that need the FMD vaccine in Maharashtra. Two doses of the vaccine need to be administered to cattles every year. OIE team also visited Western Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Pune where Limaye presented the work of Foot and Mouth Disease Regional Centre in Maharashtra, which was evaluated by the OIE team. According to Chavan, the team members from OIE, Paris, included members from South Africa, Australia, Spain, and South Korea.

During the visit, the team inspected the activities of animal check post at Talasari in Palghar district, where animal movement from Gujarat to Maharashtra is controlled. The team also visited Animal Quarantine Station at Navi Mumbai.

The Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Government of India, Dr Suresh Honnappgol, accompanied the OIE team. Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Kantilal Umap, briefed the OIE team about the baseline data of the state and presented the data of activities being carried out by the department of Animal Husbandry Department in Maharashtra and control measures are being taken in accordance with the FMD control programme.

Last year, there was a delay in the vaccination programme last year but no outbreaks were reported in the state, officials said.

