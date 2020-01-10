Food processing industry to be set up in Aurangabad: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020’ in Sambhajinagar. (Photo courtesy Twitter) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates the ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020’ in Sambhajinagar. (Photo courtesy Twitter)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday said the government will set up a food processing industry on 500 acres of land and a skill development complex in Aurangabad district.

Thackeray said the governments’ priority is to strengthen industrialists and farmers through development. “A food processing industry park will be set up in Bidkin (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) on 500 acre land of which 100 acre will be reserved for women entrepreneurs,” he said after inaugurating the four-day Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2020, an industrial exhibition organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

“New industries are coming in and opening up more job opportunities. A skill development complex will also be set up in Shendra to empower local youth,” Thackeray added.

He said he wants the industry and agriculture sector to work together. “Food processing and oilseed processing centres related to agriculture can be set up through coordination between the industry and agriculture departments,” he added. He said while the farm loan waiver scheme is being implemented, the government’s intention is to make farmers free of troubles.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said the government will establish an additional industrial colony in Shendra on 1,000 hectare land to boost development in the Marathwada region.

