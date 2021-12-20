scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Food poisoning at Foxconn’s India unit triggers protest, police detain dozens

More than 150 employees at Foxconn's production unit were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

By: Reuters | Chennai |
Updated: December 20, 2021 8:57:32 am
Foxconn makes makes iPhones for Apple Inc at its production unit in India. (Representative image/Reuters)

Police detained scores of people for blocking highways in a protest against food poisoning incident at a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, a police official said on Sunday.

More than 150 employees at Foxconn’s production unit were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn’s dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives. Food poisoning sparked protests by workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours, said a police official.

“Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking highway,” the official said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement