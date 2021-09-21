Food grain production estimated to reach new high of 150 million tonnes in 2021-22: Centre

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday released the first advance estimates of production of major kharif crops for 2021-22, with the total food grain production estimated to reach a new high of 150.50 million tonnes. However, kharif oilseed production is estimated at 2.33 million, which is lower than its target of 26 million tonnes and last year’s production of 24.03 million tonnes.

In a statement, the ministry said, “As per First Advance Estimates for 2021-22 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 150.50 million tonnes which is higher by 12.71 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years’ (2015-16 to 2019-20).”

The total food grain production stood at 149.56 million tonnes during the last kharif season. This year, the government has set a target to reach 151.43 million tonnes.

The estimates show that kharif rice production is also expected to reach a record level of 107.04 million tonnes during 2021-22, which is slightly higher than last year’s figure of 104.41 million tonnes.

According to the statement, rice production in kharif season 2021-22 is estimated to be 9.21 million tonnes higher than the previous five years’ (2015-16 to 2019-20) average of 97.83 million tonnes.

The total production of pulses during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.45 million tonnes, which is marginally lower than the target of 9.82 million tonnes and slightly higher than the last year’s production figure of 8.69 million tonnes.

Among the kharif pulses, the production of tur (arhar) is estimated at 4.43 million tonnes, urad and moong at 2.05 million tonnes each, and other kharif pulses at 0.94 million tonnes.

The estimates show that total production of six kharif oilseeds—groundnut, castorseed, sesamum, nigerseed, soyabean and sunflower—is estimated at 2.33 million during kharif season 2021-22, which is lower than the current kharif target of 26 million tonnes and last year’s production of 24.03 million tonnes.

The drop in kharif oilseed production is significant as the edible oil prices have been hovering at a record level for the last few months.

According to the statement, sugarcane and cotton production is also estimated to reach a record level in 2021-22.

“Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at 419.25 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2021-22 is higher by 57.18 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes,” the statement said.

It added, “Production of cotton estimated at 36.22 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of Jute & Mesta estimated at 9.61 million bales (of 180 kg each).

“The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the record foodgrain production of 150.50 million tonnes is estimated in kharif season. He said that, there has been bumper production due to hard work of farmers, proficiency of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government in the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” the statement further said.