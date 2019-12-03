Following SC order: Ex-DGP, 4 others booked for sacking constable

Former UP DGP and BJP leader Brij Lal and four other senior police officers have been booked on a complaint by a constable who was dismissed from service for purportedly raising his voice for a police welfare trust and against alleged harassment in 2011.

Lal, who joined BJP after his retirement, is chairman of the UP SC/ST Commission.

The FIR against Lal and others came following orders from the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

Other officers named in the FIR are then Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar, then Additional Superintendent of Police Shakeel Ahmed, then Reserve Police Lines Inspector Ram Bahadur Singh, and then station house officer of City Kotwali, Yogendra Prasad.

The case dates back to 2011 when a local court asked the police to register a complaint against Lal and other officials on the complaint of sacked constable Brijendra Singh Yadav. Yadav alleged that he was harassed by senior police officers because he had formed a welfare trust for non-gazetted policemen and families in 2011. Yadav also alleged that senior officers were harassing him after he had raised the issue of Rs 25 a month being deducted from non-gazetted policemen’s salary.