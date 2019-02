Following strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday, the security measures and surveillance in and around sensitive defence installations in Pune have been upgraded, defence sources said on Tuesday.

Advertising

The level of security and surveillance at defence establishments in Pune has been kept at a heightened state

considering the possibility of any consequence of the air strikes, defence officials told The Indian Express. “A review of the existing security measures was taken and they were upgraded as per directives from the respective headquarters in New Delhi,” said an officer.

Pune is home to the headquarters of the Southern Command of the Indian Army and its affiliated formations and military stations, some key training establishments like National Defence Academy, Armed Forces Medical College, College of Military Engineering, an operational base of the Indian Air Force and some other IAF establishments, and crucial defence research laboratories, among others.

Explained More checkpoints, additional manpower Increased security measures at defence installations usually includes more vigilant checking, deployment of more personnel at checkpoints and increased frequency of patrolling in areas under their control. Defence officials said in some cases, extra checkpoints are also installed on the roads passing through the installation and additional manpower is deployed to verify inputs.

“It’s obvious that heightened security measures are in place at military installations across the country, but Pune is crucial, considering the sheer number of establishments located in and around the city,” said the officer.

The air strikes across the Line of Control conducted by Indian Air Force aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday were celebrated by political parties in the city. As dhol tasha troupes played outside the BJP’s city office on J M Road, party activists raised slogans against Pakistan and extended full support to the Indian defence forces. The Dhanori Lohegaon Rahiwasi Sangh organised a human chain in Dhanori to celebrate the action, distributed sweets and played patriotic songs.

Political parties hail air strikes against Pak

Advertising

City NCP chief Chetan Tupe said the action of the Indian armed forces was commendable and has made everyone proud. “I salute the soldiers of the country for their brave action. It is now clear that no one would try to trouble India now onwards,” he said. Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale congratulated the Indian Air Force for “giving a befitting reply to the terrorists in Pakistan by destroying their base…”. “There was public anger after the Pulwama attack that killed CRPF jawans. The air strike by Indian armed forces is a good revenge,” he said. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the action of Indian armed forces has made everyone proud. “The terrorists should be killed… Pakistan should not give shelter to terrorists from now,” he said in a statement.