Following complaints of negligence, SSG hospital replaces medical superintendent

Last week, Vinod Rao had issued a show-cause notice to Rajeev Daveshwar after several complaints of negligence. (Representational) Last week, Vinod Rao had issued a show-cause notice to Rajeev Daveshwar after several complaints of negligence. (Representational)

In midst of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Vadodara and repeated complaints of negligence at the civic-run SSG hospital, the state government on late Wednesday notified the transfer of Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeev Daveshwar.

Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao had issued a show-cause notice to Daveshwar last week, after a fact-finding report – submitted by the hospital’s supervisors – concluded lapses in supervisory duties on Daveshwar’s part.

SSG Hospital, one of the two government Covid-19 hospitals in Vadodara, will have a new medical superintendent in Dr Rajan Iyer, a renowned ENT surgeon and head of the ENT department at SSG hospital.

The transfer order issued by VG Vanzara, Additional Secretary of the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department, stated that Daveshwar will take over as the dean of Himmatnagar medical college run by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS).

Last week, Rao had issued a show-cause notice to Daveshwar after several complaints of negligence, staff tantrums and turning away of patients during night hours from the hospital had surfaced. Rao had sought Daveshwar’s reply within seven days as to why action should not be initiated against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) for supervisory lapses.

The notice had come following a report by the Covid-19 administrator for SSG Hospital, which concluded “dereliction of duties and serious supervisory lapses on the part of Medical Superintendent.”

Rao had appointed Ashok Patel, CEO of Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA), as the administrator of SSG Covid hospital along with Dr Minoo Patel as an advisor last week, following reports that the hospital did not provide oxygen cylinders in time to patients, leading to some deaths.

While the fact-finding committee ruled out lapses in that particular complaint, the administrator and advisor visited the hospital to conduct meetings with all departments of the hospital and assess other supervisory lapses.

