Follow SC ruling on cases: EC to parties

The EC has told parties to follow the Supreme Court’s recent order on highlighting the gravity of criminal cases against candidates in the poll fray.

Parties will have to provide information on their candidates with criminal cases in newspapers, on social media platforms and the party’s website within 48 hours of finalising the names or not less than two weeks before the first date for filing of nominations, the EC said Friday.

Parties will also have to state reasons for selection and say why others without criminal antecedents couldn’t be selected.

