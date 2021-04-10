Follow Covid norms or will ban rallies, Election Commission tells parties

The poll body also flagged instances of candidates and star campaigners not wearing masks and the gatherings at their rallies openly flouting norms of social distancing.

Taking a serious view of the laxity in following Covid-19 protocol during campaigns, the Election Commission Friday warned all political parties that it will not hesitate in banning rallies and meetings if precautions are not adhered to during the remaining phases of elections in West Bengal.

In its letter to all recognised state and national political parties, the commission reiterated its guidelines on holding election rallies amid the pandemic.

The poll body also flagged instances of candidates and star campaigners not wearing masks and the gatherings at their rallies openly flouting norms of social distancing.

“It is advisable that political leaders/candidates who have the incumbent duty to control spread of COVID, demonstrate by their personal example and nudge all supporters in the beginning rally, meetings and campaign itself to wear masks, use sanitisers and put in place crowd control measures as per social distancing norms,” the letter reads.

The letter has come at a time when the number of daily Covid-19 cases has been increasing more rapidly.