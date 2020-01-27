Folk singer named for Padma Shri at protest against CAA

Madhu Mansuri at the event Madhu Mansuri at the event

Madhu Mansuri, a folk singer from Jharkhand who will be conferred with Padma Shri this year, on Sunday put his weight behind the protests against the new citizenship law.

At a large gathering to protest against the new law and the proposed NRC in Ranchi, 71-year-old Mansuri sung his popular song, “Gaon chhodab nahi, jungle chhodab nahi, mai-maati chhodab nahi, ladai chhodab nahi (We will not leave our village, nor our forests, Not even our mother earth. We will not give up our fight.”

He later told the gathering that he was with them in their struggle.

This was his first performance after the announcement of the award on Saturday.

Later, Mansuri told The Indian Express, “I support their struggle, but don’t want to comment more on CAA-NRC…I am also here to celebrate the award and be part of the cultural event.”

The cultural programme, Ek Shaam Samvidhan Ke Naam, was held to “celebrate constitutional values” in support of the anti-CAA protests. The event began with a painting session by children. The programme included performances by singers and poets.

