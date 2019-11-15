Fog visibility reports to be sent to major road, rail networks in northern region

Fog visibility reports will now be provided to major road and rail networks in the northern region of the country, and will also be sent to airports in Jaipur, Varanasi and Lucknow.

The presence of heavy fog over an extended period in the northern region had led Pune researchers at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to launch a winter fog experiment (WIFEX 2016-17).

Dr Sachin Ghude, coordinator of WIFEX and IITM scientist told The Indian Express that the aim of the experiment had been to understand different physical and chemical features of fog and factors responsible for its genesis, intensity and duration. Fog visibility forecasts have been sent to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for the last three years.

“We are now starting the fog forecast from November 20 at 2 km resolution,” said Ghude.

Studies show that fog occurs over northwest India for a maximum period of 48 days (visibility below 1,000 m) per year, and occurs mostly during the December-February period. Significant socio-economic concerns have been raised due to the increase in frequency, persistence and intensity of fog over the northern parts of the country. Land use changes and increasing pollution in the region are responsible for growing fog occurrence, said researchers.

The goal of the Winter Fog Experiment (WIFEX) was to develop methods to forecast winter fog on various temporal and spatial scales, and help reduce its adverse impact on aviation, transportation, the economy and loss of human life due to accidents, said Ghude.

“In the last 10 years, the duration and intensity of fog have increased and there are definite links to air quality. We also want to understand how air pollution extends the duration and intensity of fog,” he added.