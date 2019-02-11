Fog, low visibility delay 17 trains in North India

Low visibility owing to fog has delayed at least 17 trains of the Northern Railways on Monday, reported ANI.

According to Northern Railways, Tatanagar Jammu-Tawi Muri Express, Pune-Nizamuddin Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Express are delayed by six hours. Bilaspur-Amritsar Express is running five hours late while Gaya-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Indore-New Delhi Express are delayed by four hours, ANI reported.

According to Met Department, Delhi Sunday recorded its minimum temperature at 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Cold waves are back in the national capital since last week with heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttaranchal and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rains and hailstorm too swept parts of Delhi and Noida last Thursday after overcast skies prevailed in the national capital region for most of the day.

Here’s a list of trains that are running late

4217 Prayag-Chandigarh Unchahar Express late by 3 hours 30 min

18101 Tatanagar Jammu Tawi Express late by 6 hours

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express late by 3 hours

12397 Gaya-New Delhi Purushottam Express late by 4 hours

14055 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmaputra Mail late by 3 hours

12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express late by 3 hours

12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express late by 3 hours

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express late by 3.30 hours

12367 Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express late by 3 hours

12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express late by 2 hours

12561 Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express late by 3 hours

12493 Pune-Nizamuddin Express late by 6 hours

22653 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Express late by 6 hours

12415 Indore-New Delhi Express late by 4 hours

12951 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani late by 3 hours

12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express late by 2.30 hours

18238 Bilaspur-Amritsar Express late by 5 hours