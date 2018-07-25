Foetus found in bathroom of Air Asia plane in Delhi

The matter has been reported to the DGCA. (File photo) The matter has been reported to the DGCA. (File photo)

A foetus was found in the lavatory of an Air Asia plane after it landed in Delhi from Guwahati on Wednesday. The flight crew informed the police and airport security after they made the discovery in the bathroom. The matter has been reported to the DGCA, according to a report by PTI.

The police said that a woman boarded the plane from Guwahati and delivered ‘a pre-mature dead foetus’. The foetus has been sent for postmortem and the lady, who is suspected to be the mother, has been sent for medical examination.

Air Asia released a statement, confirming the incident. “While questioning all female passengers onboard, a woman believed to be the suspect was held back by the police for further investigation,” it said.

The statement further added, “We will be assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies. AirAsia India would like to apologise to all guests experiencing disruptions in their flight schedule.”

