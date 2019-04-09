Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav will get involved in political activities if given bail, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation Tuesday opposed the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Supreme Court, expressing their concern over his involvement in the Lok Sabha elections. The CBI informed the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the RJD leader, who is currently serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases, will misuse the bail.

Advertising

The investigating agency alleged that Yadav has already been indulging in political activities for over eight months when he was admitted to a hospital citing health issues.

“During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu Yadav) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear form the list of visitors,” the CBI said.

The CBI also pointed out that Yadav, who claimed to be unwell and cannot even remain in jail, has now suddenly become physically fit and is seeking bail.

Advertising

“It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground the petitioner in essence wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law,” the CBI said.

Yadav is serving time in a Ranchi jail since December 2017 after being convicted in the fodder scam by a special CBI court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. He is simultaneously undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Adding to the cumulative jail term of 14 years, the fines imposed on him in various cases amount to Rs 60 lakh.

The RJD chief has been convicted in over Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases which pertain to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister. He received bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases and at present is facing jail in a case related to Doranda treasury pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money to the tune of over Rs 89 lakh between 1991 and 1994.