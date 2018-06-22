Fodder scam: Jharkhand High Court extends Lalu Prasad’s bail till July 3

RJD leader Lalu Prasad who recently underwent a cardiac surgery was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute, Bandra on Saturday. Express photo by Dilip Kagda. RJD leader Lalu Prasad who recently underwent a cardiac surgery was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute, Bandra on Saturday. Express photo by Dilip Kagda.

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who is in Patna on a provisional bail for a month on medical grounds, got further relief on Friday with the Jharkhand High Court extending his bail till July 3. The Court will hear his plea of extending the bail period on June, 29.

Earlier this month, Lalu Prasad had returned to Patna from Mumbai where he underwent a cardiac surgery at Asian Heart Institute in Bandra. He was being treated for close to a fortnight.

The former Bihar chief minister was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23, when a special CBI court convicted and sentenced him for a three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case. Subsequently, he has been sentenced to varying periods in different fodder scam cases.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED), last week, had also seized 11 plots of land in Patna worth Rs 44.75 crore, attached by the agency in the name of a firm linked to the RJD chief’s family, as part of the IRCTC hotel money laundering case.

