Fodder scam: Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam relating to Deoghar treasury, reported ANI.

Yadav, who is presently admitted to the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment, sought bail on medical grounds and old age.

In April, the Supreme Court had dismissed Yadav’s arguments that he has been in jail for 24 months, saying in comparison to the 14-year sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing.

The RJD chief, lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, has been convicted in over Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav was the chief minister. He then received bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases.

Adding to the cumulative jail term of 14 years, the fines imposed on him in various cases amount to Rs 60 lakh.