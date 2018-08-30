Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before CBI court in Ranchi

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea was cancelled by Jharkhand High Court (File) Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea was cancelled by Jharkhand High Court (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered at a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday after the Jharkhand High Court cancelled his provisional bail earlier this week. “I am following the court’s order. I am unwell but I am still surrendering,” he told reporters outside court.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, was granted bail on medical grounds in May this year. The high court had ordered him to surrender by August 30. Lalu’s doctors from Mumbai will do his medical checkup and inform the court about his condition, his lawyer told ANI

Lalu who had been undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital, reached Ranchi on Wednesday. “Bolna nahi hai. Instruction hai. Tabiyat theek nahi hai (I have not to speak (with media). There are instructions. My health is not good),” Lalu Prasad told reporters while on his way to his wife Rabri Devi’s residence at 10, Circular road.

The RJD leader, who has been lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December, was granted six weeks provisional bail in May. The bail was further extended till August 14, after which the court asked him to surrender on or before August 30.

The fodder scam cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in different districts for the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when the Rashtriya Janata Dal was in power in the state.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd