Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav moves SC, seeks bail in three cases

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav Thursday moved the Supreme Court and sought bail in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam citing ill-health. The bail application challenges the January order of the Jharkhand High Court rejecting Yadav’s bail petition.

In January, prior to the rejection of the bail petition by the high court, Yadav’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had cited bad health. Lalu has so far got no relief from the Jharkhand High Court. His bail petitions in the Deoghar and Chaibasa treasury cases were rejected.

Yadav is serving time in Ranchi jail since December 2017 after being convicted in the fodder scam by a special CBI court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. He is simultaneously undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Adding to the cumulative jail term of 14 years, the fines imposed on him in various cases amount to Rs 60 lakh.

The RJD chief has been convicted in over Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister. He received bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases and at present is facing jail in a case related to Doranda treasury pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money to the tune of over Rs 89 lakh between 1991 and 1994.