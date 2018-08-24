Jharkhand HC refuses to extend Lalu Prasad’s bail, orders him to surrender by August 30

RJD chief Lalu Prasad. (Express Photo by Prashant Ravi/File) RJD chief Lalu Prasad. (Express Photo by Prashant Ravi/File)

The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s plea for bail extension and ordered him to surrender by August 30 in connection with the fodder scam case. Yadav who is out on bail till August 27 on medical grounds, had asked for an extension of three months.

The RJD chief is currently admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai owing to ill-health. He will now undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, his lawyer Prabhat Kumar told ANI.

In June, the RJD chief, who has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, underwent fistula surgery at the Mumbai hospital. On June 29, the Jharkhand High Court extended his provisional bail for six weeks till August 14 on medical grounds. The plea was further extended to August 27.

The former Bihar chief minister was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23, when a special CBI court convicted and sentenced him for a three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case. Subsequently, he has been sentenced to varying periods in different fodder scam cases. The cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in different districts for the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when the Rashtriya Janata Dal was in power in the state.

