‘Focused on my work’: Priyanka Gandhi on ED probing Robert Vadra

Breaking her silence not just on the Enforcement Directorate probe on her husband Robert Vadra but also on her new responsibility, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Wednesday said while such things would go on, she is focussed on her work as the in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“Yeh cheejen chalti rahengi…Main apna kaam kar rahi hun,”(These things would continue, I am doing my work), Priyanka told reporters when asked about the ED probing her husband. She spoke to the media after almost 16- hour long meeting sessions at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee in Lucknow.

Asked about the possibility of her “direct contest” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said that it is being done by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Shedding some light on her meetings with the party workers, Priyanka said, “I am learning a lot about the organisation.. How it is structured, and the changes that need to be made..I am getting their views on how to fight election according to them…”

She further said that she is getting to learn about the organisation from the workers in their respective regions, how are the district committees and block committees in their regions.

AICC General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh, also held meetings till early morning with grassroots level workers from Lok Sabha constituencies that fall under him, asking them about the local equations, strength and weaknesses of the organisation.

“Day or night holds no meaning for us, all that matters is issues of people of UP…. We have had good meetings and it is clear that UP is ready for change and new vision,” said Jyotiraditya.

Both the leaders again started meetings around 12 noon with booth workers and senior leaders from Lok Sabha constituency wise, asking them details about the booths under them, their contribution to the organisation, suggestions for strengthening their booths during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.