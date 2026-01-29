‘Focus less on tariffs’: World Bank’s Ajay Banga lists 5 sectors that can drive job creation in India

As part of his visit to Odisha, Banga visited the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), a Bhubaneswar-based unit of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry that works directly with industry to equip young people with job-ready technical skills. (Credit: X/@cttcbbsr)

Describing India as an emerging market in global trade, the president of the World Bank Group (WBG), Ajay Banga, on Thursday hailed the India-EU trade deal, saying “lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides will benefit both sets of people, which is a very good idea”.

In the context of US tariff pressures, he also said that India should “focus less on tariffs and more on opportunities”. He further said there were five sectors in which massive job opportunities can be created — infrastructure, agriculture, primary healthcare delivery, tourism and value-added manufacturing.

