Focus on implementation of CMP, stick to Constitution, Congress tells its ministers in Maharashtra govt

The Congress on Thursday asked its ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state to focus on implementation of the common minimum programme (CMP), agreed with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

“All of us have come together to form a government. It should run on the basis of the CMP,” said All India Congress Committee’s (Maharashtra) in-charge, Mallikarjun Kharge. On Thursday, Kharge interacted with party’s ministers and other senior state leaders, where the party’s strategy in the government and outside was discussed.

Over the past fortnight or so, certain leaders from the Shiv Sena and the Congress have exchanged barbs following certain sensational claims made by Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

On Wednesday, though, the party high command’s line to its ministers was clear. “We will work in the government as per our ideologies. We should focus on the implementation of the CMP. We should stick to the Constitution. We should raise our issues on the government platform. Let others say anything. There is no need to respond to every comment made,” Kharge told ministers.

The Congress has been pressing for the appointment of a coordination committee of ministers from all the three parties for effective functioning of the government. The plan is to appoint two senior ministers from each party on the panel. While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil will be the NCP’s nominees on the panel, the Congress is likely to nominate Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan. The Shiv Sena is expected to nominate Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde. The coordination committee is expected to be formed outside of the government.

The Congress is also likely to entrust its party’s ministers with another task. Besides their own guardian districts, the Congress has also decided to make them sampark (coordination) ministers for the party in districts where guardian ministers are from the other two parties. On Wednesday, ministers were also asked to hold meetings of party workers and janata darbars once every month.

Meanwhile, the youth Congress has decided to launch a nationwide campaign against unemployment. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe said, “The youth of today do not want the CAA or NRC. We want NRU, which stands of the National Register of Unemployment.” Starting Thursday, the party’s youth wing has launched a tollfree number and has urged unemployed people to give a missed call, and join its demand for the setting up of an NRU.

