Focus on faith, infra, women empowerment: CM Majhi presents Odisha Budget

Former Odisha chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, however, criticised the BJP government, calling the Budget “a full menu in an empty kitchen”.

OdishaChief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a secure online donation platform called “Digital Hundi--SAMARPAN” for the Jagannatha Temple in Puri. (file)
Infrastructure development, women empowerment and faith were among the focus areas as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented the Budget for the 2026-27 financial year with a total outlay of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Majhi announced a “world-class” Shree Jagannath Interpretation Centre at Puri with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The Budget also proposed to restore the spiritual glory of Gundicha Mandir, Emar Math, Pramod Udyan and the historic Raghunandan library.

“It is our sacred duty to preserve and promote the eternal mahima of Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath,” said Majhi.

For the inventory of ornaments and valuables of Lord Jagannath, a provision of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked in favour of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri. The inventory process — one of the key promises made during the 2024 election campaign — will start soon, said officials.

To facilitate devotees from across the country and abroad to donate for the cause of Lord Jagannath, the Chief Minister also announced a secure online donation platform called “Digital Hundi–SAMARPAN” for the Jagannatha Temple in Puri.

Infrastructure development in Puri, one of the four dhams, has always been a priority for successive governments in the state, as the town draws tourists from across the globe. The previous Naveen Patnaik government had also taken up massive infrastructure work in the town, including the Parikrama project.

As part of its strategy to attract more people to Puri, the government has identified the “Shamuka” project. “Spanning over 1,515.45 acres, Shamuka is envisioned as a world-class coastal tourism destination, integrating Odisha’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage with premium beach experiences and contemporary infrastructure. Strategically located near Puri and supported by the upcoming Puri International Airport, the project ensures seamless national and international connectivity,” said the Chief Minister.

The proposed World Tourism Centre at Shamuka, Puri, will function as a global platform for tourism policy dialogue, innovation, research and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) activities, enhancing Odisha’s international positioning, said Majhi.

Among the major infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister proposed two expressways — NaMo Expressway, which will connect Paralakhemundi in the southern region to Ambahona in the western end of the state, and Atal Express Way, which will connect Motu in the southern-end of the state to Tiringi in the north.

The Budget also made an outlay of Rs 10,145 crore under the Subhadra scheme, which provides financial assistance to eligible women. The scheme was launched in 2024, after the BJP came to power in the election held earlier that year.

The Chief Minister on Friday further announced the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, under which a savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of girls born in families that belong to the economically weaker section. “She will be provided Rs 1,00,001 on completion of graduation,” said Majhi.

Former Odisha chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, however, criticised the BJP government, calling the Budget “a full menu in an empty kitchen”.

Patnaik’s criticism assumes significance amid the state’s rising debt stock, which is estimated to reach Rs 1.55 lakh crore by the end of the 2026-27 financial year.

