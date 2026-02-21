Focus on faith, infra, women empowerment: CM Majhi presents Odisha Budget

Infrastructure development, women empowerment and faith were among the focus areas as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented the Budget for the 2026-27 financial year with a total outlay of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Majhi announced a “world-class” Shree Jagannath Interpretation Centre at Puri with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The Budget also proposed to restore the spiritual glory of Gundicha Mandir, Emar Math, Pramod Udyan and the historic Raghunandan library.

“It is our sacred duty to preserve and promote the eternal mahima of Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath,” said Majhi.

For the inventory of ornaments and valuables of Lord Jagannath, a provision of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked in favour of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri. The inventory process — one of the key promises made during the 2024 election campaign — will start soon, said officials.