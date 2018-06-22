Focus on clean India, ‘gram swaraj’ during Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary celebrations: Ram Vilas Paswan

The government has decided to conduct a year-long exercise, beginning October 2, to mark the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary next year. The government has decided to conduct a year-long exercise, beginning October 2, to mark the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary next year.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, a member of a committee formed to chalk out guidelines to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, on Friday listed ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Gram Swaraj’ as key priorities for the exercise. Paswan said the Modi government made all-out efforts for a clean India and to empower villages with a number of welfare schemes as the two objectives were also close to the heart of Gandhi, whose 149th birth anniversary will be observed on October 2.

The government has decided to conduct a year-long exercise, beginning October 2, to mark the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary next year. It had earlier this month set up an executive committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider policies and lay down guidelines for the commemoration of his 150th birth anniversary.

Its members include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma besides Paswan, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, renowned Gandhians, social activists and noted public figures, an official statement had said.

