Focus on Bengal, not a grand alliance, Amit Shah advises Mamata Banerjee

BJP chief Amit Shah in Purulia on Thursday. (Twitter/BJP) BJP chief Amit Shah in Purulia on Thursday. (Twitter/BJP)

BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to form a “grand alliance” with other political parties and asked her to focus on West Bengal instead of Delhi. “Mamata Banerjee wants to form a grand alliance by uniting all political parties (Opposition) in the country. I want to tell her that we have no objection to it as we want to see a free and fair election. But first, she must take care of her own state as she is losing her own ground,” Shah said at a public meeting in West Bengal’s Purulia.

Claiming that the BJP will emerge as the number one party in the state in 2019, Shah said, “In 2014, BJP was in the fourth position and today the party has come to the second position. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will become the number one party in Bengal after winning more than 22 seats,” he added.

Shah also launched an attack against the Mamata Banerjee government for spreading violence in Bengal and said her government will not stay in power for long if it continues to do so. Shah asked people to bring about a change in the state by “uprooting” TMC. He said the BJP was coming to Bengal after winning 19 states and raised the slogan, Ebar bangla, parle shamla (This time Bengal, save it if you can).

Read | Sounds of Rabindrasangeet are getting drowned in bomb blasts: Amit Shah in Purulia

“I pray to God to give strength to our workers so they can uproot TMC. They did not let our candidates file nomination for panchayat polls. Later, they resorted to violence to prevent people from voting. After the election, they killed our workers,” Shah said.

Shah said that the “sacrifice” of BJP workers will not go in vain. “TMC thinks that through violence, they can remain in power… the sacrifice of our workers will not go in vain and their government will not last long,” Shah said.

Shah also accused the West Bengal government of hoarding funds given by the Centre.

TMC hits back

The TMC Thursday hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah after he criticised the state government for “spreading violence” and vowing to uproot it from Bengal in 2019. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “They must think about 2019, then they should focus on Bengal. Their divisive politics will not work here. The people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee.” ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App