FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: Structural reforms in coal, defence production, aviation and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference in New Delhi. Express photo by Anil Sharma. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference in New Delhi. Express photo by Anil Sharma.

In her fourth tranche of the coronavirus economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said structural reforms in coal, defence production and aviation will be the focus with an aim to boost growth and create jobs. She said the highlight will be on coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a cumulative package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of GDP, to provide relief to various segments of the economy battered by the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While this included March 27 announcement of Rs 1.7 lakh crore package of free foodgrain and cash to poor for three months and RBI’s Rs 5.6 lakh crore worth of monetary policy since March, the government in three tranches over the last three days announced a cumulative package of Rs 10.73 lakh crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live

The three tranches provided for a variety of steps for small businesses, street vendors, farmers and poor migrants as well as shadow banks and electricity distributors, but they have largely been either credit guarantee schemes or new fund creations to be shouldered by banks and financial institutions.

Highlights from FM Sitharaman's third speech on economic package

Key highlights from her press conference:

# In the fourth tranche, FM said the focus of the fourth stimulus would be coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector.

# She said steps taken during the recent past include fast track investment clearance through an empowered group of secretaries. Project development cell has been set up in each ministry to prepare investable projects and coordinate with investors and central/state government.

Here are the key announcements from today

# FM elaborated that states are being ranked on investment attractiveness to compete for new investments, adding that incentive schemes for the promotion of new champion sectors will be launched in sectors such as solar PV manufacturing and advanced cell battery storage.

# As many as 3,376 industrial parts/estates/SEZs in 5 lakh hectares have been mapped on Industrial Information System (IIS). All industrial parks will be ranked in 2020-21, she said.

Commericial mining of coal by Private sector, ending govt monopoly

# Most importantly, the FM announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly on the sector.

# She said commercial mining will be done on revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. Nearly 50 blocks will be offered for bidding.

# Sitharaman said this is being done to reduce import of substitutable coal and increase self-reliance in coal production. Also, the government will invest Rs 50,000 crore for building evacuation infrastructure.

# Coal gasification and liquefication will be incentivised through rebate in revenue sharing, she said adding coal bed methane (CBM) production would also be encouraged.

Major reforms in mining of minerals

# FM announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.

# 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

# Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry’s competitiveness. This will help the aluminium industry reduce electricity costs.

# She said the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

