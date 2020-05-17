FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: ‘One nation one digital platform to promote e-education’

Nirmala Sitharaman presser underway. (Photo: ANI) Nirmala Sitharaman presser underway. (Photo: ANI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: Listing out steps to provide relief to migrants and other sections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said the central government has deposited cash in their accounts and distributed foodgrains and gas cylinders for free. While announcing the final tranche of Covid economic package, Sitharaman said, “Rs 16,394 crore has reached 8.19 crore farmers. Twenty crore women were benefited after Rs 10,025 crore were deposited in their accounts. The building and construction workers also received their financial support due to Direct Benefit Transfer. We immediately responded to cash transfers and provided cooking gas to those in need.”

Here are the key highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman’s today’s announcements:

# Rs 16,394 crore has reached 8.19 crore farmers. Twenty crore women were benefited after Rs 10,025 crore were deposited in their accounts

# Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package used technology to do direct benefit transfer to people. We could do what we did because of the initiatives taken during the last few years

# One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, total amount Rs 16,394 crore. NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first installment & Rs 1,402 crore in second instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved

# 20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women got Rs 10,025 crores. 2.2 crore building and construction workers got Rs 3,950 crores. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders

# 12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance

# Govt has taken a number of health-related steps for COVID19 containment- Rs 15000 crore announced for states, essential items&testing labs and kits alongwith rolling out of teleconsultation services,launch of Arogya Setu app&protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs

# Swayam Prabha DTH channels launched to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet; now 12 channels to be added

# More than Rs 4,113 crores have been released to states. Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs per person has been announced for healthcare workers and Epidemic Diseases Act was amended for protection of healthcare workers

# Additional Rs 40,000 crore will be allocated for MGNREGA

# Diksha: one nation one digital platform will be launched for e-education. Online content for students with disablities

# One class, one channel will also be launched. Radio content focused on education

# Top 100 universities can automatically start online courses

# Special insolvency framework for MSMEs will be announced. Threshold now Rs 1 crore

# Debts due to COVID-19 will not be included in the category of ‘default’

