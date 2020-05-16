Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: India needs to prepare for global competition, says FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Today Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the press to unveil the fourth tranche of measures to make India self-reliant.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2020 4:11:55 pm
nirmala sitharaman press conference, nirmala sitharaman press conference live, nirmala sitharaman press conference live updates, nirmala sitharaman press conference updates, nirmala sitharaman press conference today, nirmala sitharaman press meet today, finance minister, finance minister speech, finance minister latest news Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing her fourth press conference in as many days Saturday to unveil the next tranche of funds as part of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the country become self-reliant. The package was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 in his address to the nation.

On Friday, during her third conference, Sitharaman announced 11 measures for the agriculture sector as part of the third tranche of the government’s relief package. She announced the creation of a Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure and a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of micro food enterprises.

Earlier, the announcements by the Finance Minister had focused on the poorer segments of society, including migrant labour, small and marginal farmers and urban poor, seems skewed more towards the long-term. She had announced three measures for the distressed migrant workers while unveiling the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (India’s self-reliant campaign).

Sitharaman also announced the One Nation One Ration card’ scheme under which migrants will be enabled to access Public Distribution System from any Fair Price Shop in the country by March 2021. This is part of the PM’s Technology-Driven System Reforms.

Live Blog

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: Finance Minister will hold a fourth press conference at 4 pm today to unveil the next tranche of funds under India's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Read latest news and updates in Bangla, Malayalam

16:06 (IST)16 May 2020
India needs to prepare for global competition: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman begins her press conference. By building a self-reliant India, the country needs to prepare for global competition, she says, adding that India also needs to face the challenges of the global value chain. "We are not looking inwards. It is making India rely on its strength, while facing the global challenges," Sitharaman says.

15:57 (IST)16 May 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address fourth briefing in four days

In the last three days, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced three tranches of measures to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the economy. On Day 1, she announced relief measures to micro, small and medium enterprises. The following day, she announced measures for migrants, farmers and street vendors. On Friday, funds were allocated to agriculture and allied activities.  

15:47 (IST)16 May 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference at 4 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the press for the fourth time on Saturday to unveil more measures to mitigate the economic impact due to the coronavirus. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.

In the past three days, the Finance Minister has provided relief for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and migrant labourers, farmers and street vendors, and agriculture and allied sectors.

On Frida, barely seven months after imposing limits on the maximum quantity of onion any wholesaler or retailer could keep, the Narendra Modi government announced what may turn out to be a defining “1991 moment” for Indian agriculture. The Centre, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, will amend the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to “deregulate” agricultural foodstuffs — including all cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes — and allow clamping of stock limits on these only under “very exceptional circumstances” like natural calamities and famines, which cause a “surge in prices”.

A third reform announcement, complementary to the first two, was the creation of a “facilitative legal framework” for contract farming.

According to Sitharaman, the three major reform moves are aimed at improving price realisations for farmers, while pointing out that the ECA was enacted in the “days of scarcity”.

In the past few days alone, the BJP governments in Gujarat and Karnataka have promulgated ordinances to allow farmers to sell their produce outside of the APMC market yards, besides granting traders a unified licence to buy from any mandi across their states.

On Friday, Sitharaman also stated that steps are being taken to clear dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). She said that only the litigated dues are not being cleared, rest all accumulated dues and which are getting added in present will be handled. On Friday, The Indian Express had reported that the total outstanding payments to units in the MSME sector, as on March 31, 2020, was pegged at upwards of Rs 4.95 lakh crore, according to government estimates accessed by this newspaper.

Sitharaman had Wednesday said that the Centre and central PSUs would clear pending MSME dues in 45 days. Minister for MSMEs and Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari has appealed to all stakeholders including the private sector to fast track the outstanding payments to MSMEs at the earliest.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.