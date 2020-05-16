Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: India needs to prepare for global competition, says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing her fourth press conference in as many days Saturday to unveil the next tranche of funds as part of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the country become self-reliant. The package was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 in his address to the nation.

On Friday, during her third conference, Sitharaman announced 11 measures for the agriculture sector as part of the third tranche of the government’s relief package. She announced the creation of a Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure and a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of micro food enterprises.

Earlier, the announcements by the Finance Minister had focused on the poorer segments of society, including migrant labour, small and marginal farmers and urban poor, seems skewed more towards the long-term. She had announced three measures for the distressed migrant workers while unveiling the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (India’s self-reliant campaign).

Sitharaman also announced the ‘One Nation One Ration card’ scheme under which migrants will be enabled to access Public Distribution System from any Fair Price Shop in the country by March 2021. This is part of the PM’s Technology-Driven System Reforms.