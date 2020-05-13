Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Mega Covid relief package to be unveiled at 4 pm today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday will unveil the finer points of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, at a press conference at 4 pm. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday will unveil the finer points of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, at a press conference at 4 pm. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Tuesday night. The finance minister will hold a press conference at 4 pm to divulge details of the economic stimulus.

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in the post Covid-19 world as he announced an economic package that is about 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. The prime minister had said the package would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class, industrial units and the MSME sector. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India Campaign), he had said.

The mega stimulus plan has already lifted the markets, with the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opening nearly 4 per cent higher. At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,214.15 points (3.87 per cent) higher at 32,585.27, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,544.30, up 347.75 points (3.78 per cent).