Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Mega Covid relief package to be unveiled at 4 pm today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Tuesday night. The finance minister will hold a press conference at 4 pm to divulge details of the economic stimulus.
On Tuesday evening, PM Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in the post Covid-19 world as he announced an economic package that is about 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. The prime minister had said the package would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class, industrial units and the MSME sector. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India Campaign), he had said.
The mega stimulus plan has already lifted the markets, with the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opening nearly 4 per cent higher. At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,214.15 points (3.87 per cent) higher at 32,585.27, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,544.30, up 347.75 points (3.78 per cent).
With a firm resolve ‘not to waste this crisis’, PM Modi announced a big bazooka Rs 20 trillion package, which aims at not just bringing relief to the suffering, but focuses on transforming the economy and the nation from crisis to hope and strength.
The details of the package, which is expected to bring relief to the poor, MSMEs, middle class and sectors in crisis are to be announced by the finance minister in the coming days. The uniqueness of the package is that going beyond relief and stimulus, it paints a vision document to transform the country to a self-reliant economic powerhouse.
The focus of the package – land, labour, liquidity, laws – makes eminent sense. An inevitable outcome of Covid-19 would be the shifting of some supply chains away from China for geographical diversification. Countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh are exploiting this opportunity by making necessary changes in laws relating to land and labour. India with the largest pool of human resources, which no other country can match, should focus on these reforms. This crisis is the opportunity to bring in reforms in these areas. Read more
MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had, on April 24, indicated the possibility of setting up a Rs 1 lakh crore revolving fund for MSMEs. The government’s plan is expected to ensure higher working capital limits, clearance of pending dues and credit guarantee against loan losses to MSMEs so that banks lend to them.
Speaking to The Indian Express, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said: “You will see a spate a reforms now, as you have seen in case of labour reforms in the states. (The PM) is bent upon turning this crisis into an opportunity, and I think this is what will happen.”
Asked if the government has the fiscal space for such a package, Kumar said: “Even the sternest of fiscal hawks have stopped asking that question…If you get the GDP to grow, the fiscal space gets created. On the other hand, if GDP stops growing, then same fiscal expenditure becomes much bigger (as a percentage of GDP), the ratio (fiscal deficit) becomes much bigger.” Read more
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has mocked the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “headline and blank page”. Chidambaram said he was looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page left by Modi. “Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!
“Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he said on Twitter.
Chidambaram said he would count every additional rupee the government infuses into the economy and examine what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers get after walking hundreds of kilometres to their home states.
“We will also carefully examine who gets what?” he said. “And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states.
The Rs 20-lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounds big but will burn only a small hole in the government’s finances. A large part of it, or as much as Rs 8.04 lakh crore, is additional liquidity injected into the system by the Reserve Bank of India through various measures in February, March and April.
Add to this the Rs 1.7 lakh crore fiscal package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 27. The balance of the economic package, details of which are not yet known, then stands at Rs 10.26 lakh crore. It is expected that the Finance Minister will announce the details at the earliest since this has a bearing on the bond markets.
Sources familiar with discussions within the government said the fiscal outgo may not be more than Rs 4.2 lakh crore during the year, taking cues from the revised borrowing calendar announced just three days back. “On May 9, the government revised its estimated market borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore as announced in Budget 2020-21… In a way, this puts a ceiling to the size of the fiscal package at 2.1 per cent of the GDP (Rs 4.2 lakh crore),” the source said. Read more