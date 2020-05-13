Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Mega Covid relief package to be unveiled at 4 pm today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Today, India Economic Package Live Updates: On Tuesday evening, PM Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in the post Covid-19 world as he announced an economic package that is about 10 per cent of the country’s GDP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2020 2:08:56 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday will unveil the finer points of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, at a press conference at 4 pm.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Tuesday night. The finance minister will hold a press conference at 4 pm to divulge details of the economic stimulus.

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in the post Covid-19 world as he announced an economic package that is about 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. The prime minister had said the package would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class, industrial units and the MSME sector. This will play an important role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-reliant India Campaign), he had said.

The mega stimulus plan has already lifted the markets, with the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opening nearly 4 per cent higher. At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,214.15 points (3.87 per cent) higher at 32,585.27, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,544.30, up 347.75 points (3.78 per cent).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by PM Modi which is expected to boost the ailing sectors of Indian economy. Follow this space for LIVE Updates

14:08 (IST)13 May 2020
The macros of PM Modi’s Rs 20 trillion package: A new deal plus bold reform

With a firm resolve ‘not to waste this crisis’, PM Modi announced a big bazooka Rs 20 trillion package, which aims at not just bringing relief to the suffering, but focuses on transforming the economy and the nation from crisis to hope and strength.

The details of the package, which is expected to bring relief to the poor, MSMEs, middle class and sectors in crisis are to be announced by the finance minister in the coming days. The uniqueness of the package is that going beyond relief and stimulus, it paints a vision document to transform the country to a self-reliant economic powerhouse.

The focus of the package – land, labour, liquidity, laws – makes eminent sense. An inevitable outcome of Covid-19 would be the shifting of some supply chains away from China for geographical diversification. Countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh are exploiting this opportunity by making necessary changes in laws relating to land and labour. India with the largest pool of human resources, which no other country can match, should focus on these reforms. This crisis is the opportunity to bring in reforms in these areas. Read more

14:02 (IST)13 May 2020
On the table: Safety net for the poor, MSMEs, tax breaks, land assets

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had, on April 24, indicated the possibility of setting up a Rs 1 lakh crore revolving fund for MSMEs. The government’s plan is expected to ensure higher working capital limits, clearance of pending dues and credit guarantee against loan losses to MSMEs so that banks lend to them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said: “You will see a spate a reforms now, as you have seen in case of labour reforms in the states. (The PM) is bent upon turning this crisis into an opportunity, and I think this is what will happen.”

Asked if the government has the fiscal space for such a package, Kumar said: “Even the sternest of fiscal hawks have stopped asking that question…If you get the GDP to grow, the fiscal space gets created. On the other hand, if GDP stops growing, then same fiscal expenditure becomes much bigger (as a percentage of GDP), the ratio (fiscal deficit) becomes much bigger.” Read more

13:50 (IST)13 May 2020
Chidambaram on financial package: Waiting for FM to fill the blank page given by PM Modi

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has mocked the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “headline and blank page”. Chidambaram said he was looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page left by Modi. “Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!

“Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram said he would count every additional rupee the government infuses into the economy and examine what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers get after walking hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

“We will also carefully examine who gets what?” he said. “And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states.

13:46 (IST)13 May 2020
Math behind PM's economic package: It’s 10% of GDP, but less than 5% cash outgo

The Rs 20-lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounds big but will burn only a small hole in the government’s finances. A large part of it, or as much as Rs 8.04 lakh crore, is additional liquidity injected into the system by the Reserve Bank of India through various measures in February, March and April.

Add to this the Rs 1.7 lakh crore fiscal package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 27. The balance of the economic package, details of which are not yet known, then stands at Rs 10.26 lakh crore. It is expected that the Finance Minister will announce the details at the earliest since this has a bearing on the bond markets.

Sources familiar with discussions within the government said the fiscal outgo may not be more than Rs 4.2 lakh crore during the year, taking cues from the revised borrowing calendar announced just three days back. “On May 9, the government revised its estimated market borrowings to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore as announced in Budget 2020-21… In a way, this puts a ceiling to the size of the fiscal package at 2.1 per cent of the GDP (Rs 4.2 lakh crore),” the source said. Read more

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, lockdown extension, lockdown extension news, coronavirus live news, news, live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus latest news in india Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation five days ahead of the end of the third phase of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country should view the Covid-19 crisis as an opportunity to achieve economic self-reliance. In his address to the nation, he stressed on the importance of promoting “local” products. He called it Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (or Self-reliant India Mission) and said that in the days to come, his government will be unveiling the details of an economic package towards this aim, which, after including the earlier reliefs announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the RBI, would be worth Rs 20 lakh crore — or 10 per cent of GDP in FY20.

Divergent views emerged from the Congress, with some leaders welcoming the package and others saying the Prime Minister has only given the country a “headline”. Party MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “@PMOIndia ‘s speech can be summed up in one word — Headline Hunting. A number — 20 lakh crores. No details.”

Read | PM Modi’s self-reliant India Mission economic package: Here’s the fine print

The Trinamool Congress was sceptical. “We saw the box today. We saw the wrapping paper today. But what is in the product. we don’t know. For that, we have to open the package tomorrow or day after. He (Modi) said 20 lakh crores, 10 per cent of GDP, but (there was a) little asterisk there saying some conditions apply.,” party leader Derek O’Brien said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it was difficult to comment on the package or the fourth phase of lockdown in the absence of details. He, however, said it was unfortunate that the Prime Minister did not speak about providing relief to the crores of migrant workers. “We were all expecting the Prime Minister to announce some facility or relief for them. But there was no word… And what about the lakhs of people who are hungry.”

“The four big problems confronting India: distress of migrants, resources that States need, Hunger and Unemployment were not addressed at all,” Yechury said.

