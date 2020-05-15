Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Third tranche of Covid economic package today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling details of the 20-lakh crore Covid-19 economic package in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling details of the 20-lakh crore Covid-19 economic package in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presser LIVE updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the third leg of the Covid-19 economic package as part of the 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Campaign) at 4 pm Friday. While the first tranche of measures focussed on alleviating the distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, the second set was aimed at migrant workers, farmers, and street vendors.

With the third phase of lockdown ending on May 17 and contours of the fourth stage being in discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation, had said that recent set of announcements in addition to the government’s earlier Covid package and decisions of RBI amounts to Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of India’s GDP. He had pointed out that several bold reforms would have to be undertaken to make the country self-reliant so that the impact of the global pandemic could be negated.

As on Friday morning, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 80,000 mark, including 2649 deaths. While there are 51,401 active cases, as many as 27919 persons have recovered so far.