Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Third tranche of Covid economic package today

While the first tranche of measures focussed on alleviating the distress in (MSMEs) sector, the second set was aimed at migrant workers, farmers, and street vendors.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2020 3:55:39 pm
FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Third tranche of Covid economic package today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiling details of the 20-lakh crore Covid-19 economic package in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presser LIVE updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the third leg of the Covid-19 economic package as part of the 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Campaign) at 4 pm Friday. While the first tranche of measures focussed on alleviating the distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, the second set was aimed at migrant workers, farmers, and street vendors.

With the third phase of lockdown ending on May 17 and contours of the fourth stage being in discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation, had said that recent set of announcements in addition to the government’s earlier Covid package and decisions of RBI amounts to Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of India’s GDP. He had pointed out that several bold reforms would have to be undertaken to make the country self-reliant so that the impact of the global pandemic could be negated.

As on Friday morning, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 80,000 mark, including 2649 deaths. While there are 51,401 active cases, as many as 27919 persons have recovered so far.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is unveiling third set of Covid economic package. Follow this space for all LIVE updates.

15:55 (IST)15 May 2020
Finance Minister to announce third leg of Covid-19 package today

15:53 (IST)15 May 2020
Quick recap of major announcements in last two days

Hello folks, welcome to our latest LIVE blog on the government's third set of economic measures. As the FM is scheduled to address the media shortly, here is a quick recap of all major announcements she made in the last two days. 

15:51 (IST)15 May 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will unveil the third leg of the Covid-19 economic package as part of the 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Campaign) at 4 pm.

In the first tranche, 16 specific announcements cut across sectors that range from MSME and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to real estate and power distribution and the salaried were made, but the overarching theme was that of infusing liquidity. Meanwhile, Thursday’s measures focused on the poorer segments of society, including migrant labour, small and marginal farmers and urban poor, seems skewed more towards the long-term.

The announcement of free foodgrain supply (5 kg of grains and 1 kg chana per person) for two months to 8 crore migrant workers without a ration card and outside the ambit of National Food Security Act was expected to provide some relief to migrant workers.

But experts said this entails resolving complicated logistical issues. Since every public distribution shop has a fixed number of registrants based on which the stock of foodgrains is supplied to the shop, allowing accessibility to non-cardholders may result in shortage of supplies at these outlets.

