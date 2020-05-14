FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Next tranche of funds will be announced at 4 pm today

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 14, 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Today, India Economic Package Live Updates: The Finance Minister Wednesday unveiled measures to alleviate the distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector that employs an estimated 11 crore people.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2020 2:54:29 pm
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a second press conference at 4 pm Thursday to present details on the next tranche of funds that will be released from the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (India’s self-reliant campaign). The stimulus was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during his address to the nation. He had called on Indians to be “vocal for local”.

In her press conference Wednesday, Sitharaman unveiled measures to alleviate the distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector that employs an estimated 11 crore people. She made 16 specific announcements that ranged from MSME and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to real estate and power distribution and the salaried.

Of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have already announced measures worth Rs 9.74 lakh crore. Sitharaman’s first dose Wednesday amounted to Rs 5.94 lakh crore. She is yet to announce measures worth Rs 4.32 lakh crore. (Follow Coronavirus India live updates)

The press conference Thursday will be streamed live on the Finance Ministry’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can also watch is on DD News and Doordarshan National.

Live Blog

14:48 (IST)14 May 2020
14:38 (IST)14 May 2020
The Rs 20 lakh crore pie: Rs 4.32 lakh crore yet to be announced

Of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have already announced measures worth Rs 9.74 lakh crore. Sitharaman’s first dose Wednesday amounted to Rs 5.94 lakh crore. She is yet to announce measures worth Rs 4.32 lakh crore.

 
14:26 (IST)14 May 2020
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s MSME package, which adds up to Rs 5.94 lakh crore, will go some distance in providing credit to small business on the back of government guarantees, the fiscal cost of her first tranche in the current financial year is about Rs 25,000 crore. Much of it is liquidity relief, which doesn’t put any burden on the exchequer, according to tax and policy experts.

The government’s skin in the game is limited to credit guarantees. For loans to MSMEs, it amounts to guarantees on credit worth Rs 3 lakh crore on collateral-free loans. Since there is a one-year moratorium on repayment of principal by businesses getting credit under the collateral-free loan scheme, no cost will accrue to the government at least in 2020-21.

For subordinate loans of Rs 20,000 crore, its direct support is only Rs 4,000 crore to Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) set up by Sidbi and the government of India. CGTMSE, in turn, provides partial credit guarantee to banks.

Here are the five pillars of self-reliance announced by PM Modi 

PM Modi had said self-reliance would be based on five pillars— an economy that takes quantum jumps, not incremental gains; modern infrastructure; a technology-driven system; vibrant demography; and a demand and supply chain.

Nothing in package for migrant workers, boosting demand: Opposition

Opposition leaders on Wednesday slammed the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by the Centre as “disappointing” and a “big zero”, saying it provided no relief to migrant workers and had nothing to stimulate demand. While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the package was a “cruel blow” to those who toil every day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it had nothing for the unorganised sector and employment generation. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury called the package a “farce”.

