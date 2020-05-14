FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Next tranche of funds will be announced at 4 pm today

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: The Finance Minister will address the press at 4 pm. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: The Finance Minister will address the press at 4 pm. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a second press conference at 4 pm Thursday to present details on the next tranche of funds that will be released from the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (India’s self-reliant campaign). The stimulus was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, during his address to the nation. He had called on Indians to be “vocal for local”.

In her press conference Wednesday, Sitharaman unveiled measures to alleviate the distress in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector that employs an estimated 11 crore people. She made 16 specific announcements that ranged from MSME and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to real estate and power distribution and the salaried.

Of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have already announced measures worth Rs 9.74 lakh crore. Sitharaman’s first dose Wednesday amounted to Rs 5.94 lakh crore. She is yet to announce measures worth Rs 4.32 lakh crore. (Follow Coronavirus India live updates)

The press conference Thursday will be streamed live on the Finance Ministry’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can also watch is on DD News and Doordarshan National.