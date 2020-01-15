Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Flying objects existed during Ramayana days, Arjun’s arrow had nuclear power: West Bengal governor

January 15, 2020
Governor Jadeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday said Arjuna’s arrows had “nuclear power”, which drew sharp criticism from the scientist community.

“Aeroplane was invented in 1910 or 1911, but if we get into our old scriptures… in Ramayana we had ‘uran khatola’ and in Mahabharata we had a situation where Sanjay narrated everything… we had those arrows of Arjuna that had nuclear power. The world can no longer afford to ignore India,” Dhankhar said at an event in Kolkata.

Bengali scientist Bikash Sinha criticised the Governor for making such a remark.

“I think he is losing his mental balance. As a scientist it makes me angry to see people like him referring to Ramayana and Mahabharata to support their claims. It does not behove a Governor to say such absurd things. He must focus on other things. Someone should tell him to calm down,” Sinha told reporters.

