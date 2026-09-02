Flying High: Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma scripts history as highest-ranking woman IAF officer

Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma with Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

AIR VICE-MARSHAL Shakti Sharma has made history as the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian defence forces to achieve the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or its equivalent).

She is the first woman officer in the Indian Armed Forces to break this glass ceiling and reach such a milestone. In the Army and Navy, women officers so far have reached the rank of Colonel and equivalent.

On Tuesday, AVM Sharma assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, adding that this landmark achievemenț marks a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the defence forces.