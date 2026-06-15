Flying from Noida International Airport? Check all routes, airlines and latest ticket prices

3 min readJun 15, 2026 02:38 PM IST
Noida International Airport services: The much-awaited Noida International Airport commenced flight operations on Monday, with IndiGo becoming the first airline to operate. The inaugural flight arrived from Lucknow in the morning, while the airport’s first outbound service departed for Bengaluru shortly thereafter. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.
This is the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. It is also the third domestic airport serving the region after IGI and Hindon (Ghaziabad).
Noida Airport destinations
Initially, Noida International Airport will operate flights on domestic routes, while international services are scheduled to commence at a later stage. In a statement, the Airport said: “The airport will initially offer domestic routes, with international operations planned to commence in the coming months.”
Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)
Domestic routes from Noida Airport
According to Noida International Airport, the domestic flights will operate on selected few routes in June such as: Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.
From July 1, the Jewar Airport will expand its network to several more destinations, including Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Bareilly, Dehradun, Bhopal and Jodhpur, among others.
The first flight from Lucknow arrives at the Noida International Airport on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Airlines operating from Noida Airport
Currently, only two airlines: IndiGo and Akasa Air, are operating flights from Noida International Airport. However, more carriers are expected to introduce services from the new greenfield airport in the Delhi-NCR region in the coming months.
While IndiGo has commenced its services from today, Akasa Air will begin operations from Jewar Airport on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)
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Noida International Airport flight schedule: IndiGo route-wise timings
A look at IndiGo’s flight timings from Noida International Airport:
✈️ Special Inaugural Flights 15 June 2026
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Lucknow → Noida
|6E 2278
|15 June 2026
|07:05
|08:05
|Noida → Bengaluru
|6E 2278
|15 June 2026
|08:35
|11:05
|Bengaluru → Noida
|6E 2279
|15 June 2026
|15:45
|18:20
|Noida → Lucknow
|6E 2279
|15 June 2026
|18:55
|20:00
🟢 Effective from 15 June 2026 Daily
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Hyderabad → Noida
|6E 2490
|Daily
|06:25
|08:35
|Noida → Amritsar
|6E 2490
|Daily
|10:10
|11:25
|Amritsar → Noida
|6E 2491
|Daily
|11:55
|13:10
|Noida → Hyderabad
|6E 2491
|Daily
|14:50
|16:50
🔵 Effective from 16 June 2026 Daily
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Bengaluru → Noida
|6E 2455
|Daily
|06:15
|08:50
|Noida → Jammu
|6E 2455
|Daily
|10:05
|11:25
|Jammu → Noida
|6E 2456
|Daily
|12:10
|13:30
|Noida → Bengaluru
|6E 2456
|Daily
|14:40
|17:20
🟣 Effective from 1 July 2026
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Amritsar → Noida
|6E 2491
|Daily
|11:55
|13:20
|Noida → Amritsar
|6E 2490
|Daily
|10:10
|11:25
|Bareilly → Noida
|6E 7627
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|12:05
|13:00
|Noida → Bareilly
|6E 7626
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|10:30
|11:20
|Bhopal → Noida
|6E 7654
|Daily
|19:30
|21:25
|Noida → Bhopal
|6E 7653
|Daily
|17:20
|18:50
|Bengaluru → Noida
|6E 2455
|Daily
|06:15
|08:50
|Noida → Bengaluru
|6E 2456
|Daily
|14:45
|17:30
|Dehradun → Noida
|6E 7645
|Daily
|20:30
|21:35
|Noida → Dehradun
|6E 7644
|Daily
|19:10
|20:10
|Dharamshala → Noida
|6E 7672
|Daily
|12:00
|13:40
|Noida → Dharamshala
|6E 7671
|Daily
|09:55
|11:40
|Noida → Hyderabad
|6E 2491
|Daily
|14:50
|16:50
|Hyderabad → Noida
|6E 2490
|Daily
|06:25
|08:30
|Noida → Chandigarh
|6E 7655
|Daily
|06:10
|07:10
|Chandigarh → Noida
|6E 7656
|Daily
|07:30
|08:35
|Noida → Jammu
|6E 2455
|Daily
|10:05
|11:20
|Jammu → Noida
|6E 2456
|Daily
|12:10
|13:30
|Noida → Jaipur
|6E 7642
|Daily
|15:45
|16:40
|Jaipur → Noida
|6E 7647
|Daily
|07:35
|08:25
|Jaipur → Noida
|6E 7643
|Daily
|17:05
|18:05
|Noida → Jodhpur
|6E 7675
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|14:40
|16:20
|Jodhpur → Noida
|6E 7676
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|12:20
|14:00
|Noida → Lucknow
|6E 7624
|Daily
|05:50
|07:00
|Noida → Lucknow
|6E 7628
|Daily
|15:05
|16:15
|Lucknow → Noida
|6E 7625
|Daily
|07:25
|08:40
|Lucknow → Noida
|6E 7629
|Daily
|21:40
|22:50
|Noida → Pantnagar
|6E 7667
|Daily
|10:20
|11:10
|Noida → Pantnagar
|6E 7607
|Daily
|12:50
|13:40
|Pantnagar → Noida
|6E 7668
|Daily
|11:30
|12:20
|Pantnagar → Noida
|6E 7608
|Daily
|14:00
|14:50
🔵 Effective from 2 July 2026
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Noida → Kishangarh
|6E 7626
|Tue, Thu, Sat
|10:30
|11:35
|Kishangarh → Noida
|6E 7627
|Tue, Thu, Sat
|11:55
|13:05
|Noida → Jaipur
|6E 7646
|Daily
|06:20
|07:15
🟣 Effective from 13 July 2026
|Sector
|Flight No.
|Days
|Dep
|Arr
|Noida → Chandigarh
|6E 5197
|Mon, Tue
|09:55
|10:55
|Chandigarh → Noida
|6E 5198
|Mon, Tue
|12:20
|13:35
Noida International Airport flight schedule: Akasa Air route-wise timings
A look at Akasa Air’s flight timings from Noida International Airport:
✈️ Commences 16th June 2026 Daily | All Non-stop
|Flt. No.
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Operating Days
|Service
|QP 1575
|Bengaluru
|16:25
|Noida
|19:15
|Daily
|Non-stop
|QP 1576
|Noida
|19:55
|Bengaluru
|23:00
|Daily
|Non-stop
|QP 2017
|Navi Mumbai
|07:25
|Noida
|09:35
|Daily
|Non-stop
|QP 2018
|Noida
|10:15
|Navi Mumbai
|12:30
|Daily
|Non-stop
Noida International Airport ticket prices
As of 2:27 PM on June 15, airfares for IndiGo’s flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport started at Rs 13,624 per passenger and went up to Rs 19,560. For travel on June 17, fares on the same route ranged from Rs 16,652 to Rs 20,528 per passenger.
As of 2:27 PM on June 15, airfares for Akasa Air’s flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport started at Rs 9,529 per passenger. For travel on June 17, fares on the same route is showing Rs 10,942.
Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)
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