Flying from Noida International Airport? Check all routes, airlines and latest ticket prices

Noida International Airport services: The much-awaited Noida International Airport commenced flight operations on Monday, with IndiGo becoming the first airline to operate. The inaugural flight arrived from Lucknow in the morning, while the airport’s first outbound service departed for Bengaluru shortly thereafter. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

This is the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. It is also the third domestic airport serving the region after IGI and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

Noida Airport destinations

Initially, Noida International Airport will operate flights on domestic routes, while international services are scheduled to commence at a later stage. In a statement, the Airport said: “The airport will initially offer domestic routes, with international operations planned to commence in the coming months.”