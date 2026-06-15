Flying from Noida International Airport? Check all routes, airlines and latest ticket prices

Noida International Airport news: Noida International Airport in Jewar has launched flight operations. Check the complete route list, airlines, ticket prices, destinations and flight schedule.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 15, 2026 02:38 PM IST
Passengers arrive at the Noida International Airport in Jewar (PTI Photo)Passengers arrive at the Noida International Airport in Jewar (PTI Photo)
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Noida International Airport services: The much-awaited Noida International Airport commenced flight operations on Monday, with IndiGo becoming the first airline to operate. The inaugural flight arrived from Lucknow in the morning, while the airport’s first outbound service departed for Bengaluru shortly thereafter. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

This is the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. It is also the third domestic airport serving the region after IGI and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

Also Read | Noida Airport flight operations begin: How to reach, transport options, parking charges

Noida Airport destinations

Initially, Noida International Airport will operate flights on domestic routes, while international services are scheduled to commence at a later stage. In a statement, the Airport said: “The airport will initially offer domestic routes, with international operations planned to commence in the coming months.”

Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo) Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)

Domestic routes from Noida Airport

According to Noida International Airport, the domestic flights will operate on selected few routes in June such as: Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.

From July 1, the Jewar Airport will expand its network to several more destinations, including Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Bareilly, Dehradun, Bhopal and Jodhpur, among others.

The first flight from Lucknow arrives at the Noida International Airport on Monday. (PTI Photo) The first flight from Lucknow arrives at the Noida International Airport on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Airlines operating from Noida Airport

Currently, only two airlines: IndiGo and Akasa Air, are operating flights from Noida International Airport. However, more carriers are expected to introduce services from the new greenfield airport in the Delhi-NCR region in the coming months.

While IndiGo has commenced its services from today, Akasa Air will begin operations from Jewar Airport on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

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Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo) Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)

Noida International Airport flight schedule: IndiGo route-wise timings

A look at IndiGo’s flight timings from Noida International Airport:

 

IndiGo Flights — Noida International Airport (NIA)

Full Schedule | All Routes, Flight Numbers, Days & Timings
✈️ Special Inaugural Flights  15 June 2026
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Lucknow → Noida 6E 2278 15 June 2026 07:05 08:05
Noida → Bengaluru 6E 2278 15 June 2026 08:35 11:05
Bengaluru → Noida 6E 2279 15 June 2026 15:45 18:20
Noida → Lucknow 6E 2279 15 June 2026 18:55 20:00
🟢 Effective from 15 June 2026  Daily
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Hyderabad → Noida 6E 2490 Daily 06:25 08:35
Noida → Amritsar 6E 2490 Daily 10:10 11:25
Amritsar → Noida 6E 2491 Daily 11:55 13:10
Noida → Hyderabad 6E 2491 Daily 14:50 16:50
🔵 Effective from 16 June 2026  Daily
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Bengaluru → Noida 6E 2455 Daily 06:15 08:50
Noida → Jammu 6E 2455 Daily 10:05 11:25
Jammu → Noida 6E 2456 Daily 12:10 13:30
Noida → Bengaluru 6E 2456 Daily 14:40 17:20
🟣 Effective from 1 July 2026
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Amritsar → Noida 6E 2491 Daily 11:55 13:20
Noida → Amritsar 6E 2490 Daily 10:10 11:25
Bareilly → Noida 6E 7627 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 12:05 13:00
Noida → Bareilly 6E 7626 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 10:30 11:20
Bhopal → Noida 6E 7654 Daily 19:30 21:25
Noida → Bhopal 6E 7653 Daily 17:20 18:50
Bengaluru → Noida 6E 2455 Daily 06:15 08:50
Noida → Bengaluru 6E 2456 Daily 14:45 17:30
Dehradun → Noida 6E 7645 Daily 20:30 21:35
Noida → Dehradun 6E 7644 Daily 19:10 20:10
Dharamshala → Noida 6E 7672 Daily 12:00 13:40
Noida → Dharamshala 6E 7671 Daily 09:55 11:40
Noida → Hyderabad 6E 2491 Daily 14:50 16:50
Hyderabad → Noida 6E 2490 Daily 06:25 08:30
Noida → Chandigarh 6E 7655 Daily 06:10 07:10
Chandigarh → Noida 6E 7656 Daily 07:30 08:35
Noida → Jammu 6E 2455 Daily 10:05 11:20
Jammu → Noida 6E 2456 Daily 12:10 13:30
Noida → Jaipur 6E 7642 Daily 15:45 16:40
Jaipur → Noida 6E 7647 Daily 07:35 08:25
Jaipur → Noida 6E 7643 Daily 17:05 18:05
Noida → Jodhpur 6E 7675 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 14:40 16:20
Jodhpur → Noida 6E 7676 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 12:20 14:00
Noida → Lucknow 6E 7624 Daily 05:50 07:00
Noida → Lucknow 6E 7628 Daily 15:05 16:15
Lucknow → Noida 6E 7625 Daily 07:25 08:40
Lucknow → Noida 6E 7629 Daily 21:40 22:50
Noida → Pantnagar 6E 7667 Daily 10:20 11:10
Noida → Pantnagar 6E 7607 Daily 12:50 13:40
Pantnagar → Noida 6E 7668 Daily 11:30 12:20
Pantnagar → Noida 6E 7608 Daily 14:00 14:50
🔵 Effective from 2 July 2026
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Noida → Kishangarh 6E 7626 Tue, Thu, Sat 10:30 11:35
Kishangarh → Noida 6E 7627 Tue, Thu, Sat 11:55 13:05
Noida → Jaipur 6E 7646 Daily 06:20 07:15
🟣 Effective from 13 July 2026
Sector Flight No. Days Dep Arr
Noida → Chandigarh 6E 5197 Mon, Tue 09:55 10:55
Chandigarh → Noida 6E 5198 Mon, Tue 12:20 13:35
* All timings are in local time zones  |  ** Schedule is subject to all regulatory approvals.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Noida International Airport flight schedule: Akasa Air route-wise timings

A look at Akasa Air’s flight timings from Noida International Airport:

 

Akasa Air — Noida International Airport (NIA)

Full Flight Schedule | Routes, Timings & Service Type
✈️ Commences 16th June 2026  Daily | All Non-stop
Flt. No. From Departure To Arrival Operating Days Service
QP 1575 Bengaluru 16:25 Noida 19:15 Daily Non-stop
QP 1576 Noida 19:55 Bengaluru 23:00 Daily Non-stop
QP 2017 Navi Mumbai 07:25 Noida 09:35 Daily Non-stop
QP 2018 Noida 10:15 Navi Mumbai 12:30 Daily Non-stop
* All timings are in local time zones  |  ** Schedule is subject to regulatory approvals.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Noida International Airport ticket prices

As of 2:27 PM on June 15, airfares for IndiGo’s flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport started at Rs 13,624 per passenger and went up to Rs 19,560. For travel on June 17, fares on the same route ranged from Rs 16,652 to Rs 20,528 per passenger.

As of 2:27 PM on June 15, airfares for Akasa Air’s flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport started at Rs 9,529 per passenger. For travel on June 17, fares on the same route is showing Rs 10,942.

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Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo) Flight services commenced at Noida International Airport (Express Photo)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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