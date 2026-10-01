‘Israel’s 9/11 averted’: India’s Smit Machchhar praised for preventing flydubai crash

Global leaders and aviation experts are praising Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after he fended off a stabbing attack by his Omani co-pilot aboard an Israel-bound flydubai flight, averting a major catastrophe mid-air. His neighbour and childhood friends recalled him as a calm and composed person since childhood.

The incident unfolded roughly two and a half hours into the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was cruising over Saudi airspace with 184 passengers on board. According to Israeli authorities and passenger accounts, the Omani co-pilot initiated a sudden attack, stabbing Captain Machchhar in the cockpit and putting the jetliner into a steep nose dive. Flightradar24 data showed the aircraft plunged from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in approximately one minute. The sudden descent resulted in the tearing away of the the plane’s rudder, news agency AP reported.

‘Israel’s 9/11 averted’

Despite suffering severe injuries, Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, enabling passengers and off-duty crew members to intervene. Among those who rushed into the flight deck was an Israeli plumber, who grabbed the control wheel to pull the jet out of its dive after learning about flight dynamics from watching aviation documentaries. Other passengers, including a dentist who helped treat the bleeding captain, restrained the attacker using earphone cords until an off-duty pilot took command and safely landed the plane at Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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“Without him, we would have had a mass casualty terror attack, no doubt,” former Israeli government spokesperson Elon Levy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further said the captain’s “heroic act” prevented what could have become “Israel’s 9/11”.

Current Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said, “Due to the courage and resolve of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, 184 passengers were saved… If he hadn’t opened the door, the plane could have crashed.”

#WATCH | Delhi | On Israel PM Netanyahu lauding the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, says, “He should be praised. Not only our leader, our prime minister, but also our president and the head of the Israeli parliament and the entire… pic.twitter.com/WMhHjmv7UG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Machchhar’s bravery. PM Modi said Captain Smit demonstrated “remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage”, filling the nation with immense pride.

Speaking at an event, PM Modi citing his Israeli counterpart said “an Indian saved us from another 9/11”.

“Smit’s bravery fills every Indian with pride. Today, I also spoke to his father, Bhupendra Bhai, his mother, Geeta Behen, and his wife, Sonal Behen. He is currently undergoing treatment. The entire world is proud of him today. I appeal to all citizens to pray for Smit’s long life and good health, and to honour Smit, who has made India proud,” Modi said.

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Speaking to Fox News and CNN, Israeli PM Netanyahu hailed the act as an “amazing act of heroism” that stopped a potential global disaster.

Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being. pic.twitter.com/YGTA9CFCAg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

Calling him a “hero”, Israel Foreign Ministry said: “Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit.”

This man is a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door – allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save… pic.twitter.com/x4W3mtQkag — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 30, 2026

Machchhar, an aviation veteran with over 13 years of commercial experience and 9,750 flying hours-including 11 years as a Line Training Captain with SpiceJet-is currently recovering at a Saudi hospital. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed his condition is stable following surgery.

At the pilot’s former residence in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, friends, and neighbours expressed relief. Childhood friend Prateek Gandhi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that Machchhar had been a calm and composed person even as a youngster. Smit’s neighbour at Swastik Heights Janit Shah lauded the captain’s “muscle memory” for averting tragedy despite his injuries.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Former neighbor of Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, Dr Janit Shah says, “Smit Machchhar is a talented, soft-spoken, and good man. He was my neighbor for the last 10-15 years before he shifted to Dubai 2-3 years ago. Now, the story has emerged that he was able to… pic.twitter.com/M3RB29MPLc — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Philip Kean, head of the New Zealand flight school where Machchhar trained, called the aircraft’s structural survival during the steep dive “miraculous”.

US President Donald Trump, too, praised Being for the plane’s structural integrity: “Congratulations to the GREAT Boeing Company for producing a plane, the 737 Max, that was able to withstand G Forces and Strain far beyond what it was designed and expected to do. It was an amazing show of precise and powerful structural planning and design. It is about time that The Boeing Company, which builds, by far, the finest commercial airliners in the sky, was given credit for this airplane’s incredible genius [sic]!”

Motive of attack remains unclear

The identities and primary motives of the Omani co-pilot remain under investigation. Israeli officials confirmed the suspect is in Saudi custody, with Israeli investigators set to join the interrogation following discussions between Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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Israeli authorities are examining whether the attack was an act of jihadist terrorism, a lone-wolf initiative, or linked to broader networks, though Netanyahu stated it remains “too early to say” if Iran played any role. US President Donald Trump also noted he discussed the incident with Netanyahu, remarking that the co-pilot acted as “a terrorist or perhaps a whack job.”

The near-disaster has reignited global debate over cockpit security protocols, pilot background checks, and the risk posed by rogue flight crew members. Flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Israel while international authorities carry out their investigations.