Pilot averted potential catastrophe, says UAE top official as Trump sends Iran a warning

Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. (Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP)

Praising flydubai’s Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his “courage and responsibility” in averting “a potential catastrophe”, the UAE Friday called the attack in the cockpit of the passenger aircraft headed to Tel Aviv from Dubai a “serious terrorist incident”.

Machchhar was airlifted to the UAE from Saudi Arabia where the plane had landed Wednesday. Seriously injured in the attack by the co-pilot, he is being treated in a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, said Machchhar “deserves the highest praise”. “In confronting a serious terrorist incident and a potential catastrophe, he embodied courage and responsibility,” Gargash said in a post in Arabic on X, according to Gulf News.