‘One last fight left in me’: Smit Machchhar details cockpit attack, struggle to open door

Recovering in an Abu Dhabi hospital, Indian pilot Smit Machchhar told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu how he fought through blurred vision to open the cockpit door, allowing the crew to intervene.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight News Live Updates:Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP/X/@PTI_News)
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Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who survived a violent assault by his Omani co-pilot inside a Flydubai cockpit and averted a catastrophic crash on September 30, revealed harrowing details of the incident during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night.

Recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, Machchhar recounted how he fought through blurred vision and severe disorientation to unlock the cockpit door from the inside, allowing crew members to intervene.
Omani pilot asks to pray

“It just was a normal flight, and the co-pilot wanted to pray, which a lot of locals do pray, and which is not out of the ordinary. But while he was praying, out of respect, I was just looking at the front and not at the back.”

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Also Read | Smit Machchhar’s heroism forces a rethink of cockpit safety

Omani pilot started hitting from behind

“And suddenly, after I think I would say about 4-5 minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head. My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft, and something is not right. But then after that, the blows kept coming one after the other, and that’s when I realised that it’s not the aircraft; it’s the other guy who was in the cockpit with me.”

Also Read | ‘Told myself door right there, do it,’ pilot tells PM; UAE calls attack an act of terror

Machchhar was disoriented

“I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing, and I was completely blurred out, and at that point, the next thought I had was that the aircraft was sharply going down. So my memory is still in bits and pieces right now, but this is what I remember from that time.”

Machchhar tried to open the door

“And I did try to; I did try and manage to open the door once, but I think he shut it back. And at this point, I remember I was lying down on the cockpit floor, and I felt the aircraft and the whooshing sound and people screaming. And as I was telling the ambassador here that I had that one last fight left in me. That, you know, call it personal or call it for people. But let’s say I did it. That if I don’t do it, I’m gonna die.”

“And that’s when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door. And thankfully, people were waiting to pounce back and take over the control, and the rest is what you know, sir.”

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Omani pilot did not allow the crew to open the door

“The door from the inside has a twist-to-open mechanism, and from the outside it cannot. It can only be opened with a code. So my colleagues from outside were trying to…. but the guy was not allowing….

Machchhar finally managed to open the door

“And the only way to open the door was to reach the knob, and like any other knob, just to twist it open, and it opens on its own. So there is no pin, but yes, the door. It was a short, quick twist, but the point was to reach that place, and once I had my hand on the knob, I guess I twisted it, and I opened it.”

Also Read | Interactive: Flydubai cockpit incident, Smit Machchhar, Hamam al-Hammami and the story so far

Flydubai attack

Flight FZ1073 left Dubai for Tel Aviv on September 30 with 174 people on board, most of them Israelis. Midway through the flight, the Boeing 737 Max dropped sharply after the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked the captain. Passengers and other crew took back control of the cockpit, and the plane landed in Tabuk, in northwest Saudi Arabia. Authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel are now investigating.

Netanyahu has invited Machchhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel for the country’s Independence Day, and called the pilot a “hero of Israel, India and the world”. He has also said the co-pilot went through “Islamist radical indoctrination”. The UAE is looking into the facts, the motive and whether the attack was planned or linked to terrorism.

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Meanwhile, in his call with PM Modi, from his hospital bed, Machchhar said he was lying on the cockpit floor when he knew that if he did not get up, the passengers could die. He said he was fighting for his own life, but would not let others die. He also said he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the attack and that it gave him courage.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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