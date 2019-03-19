Ready for floor test on Wednesday, says new Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said he has asked the Governor to summon the Assembly for a floor test on Wednesday to prove the majority of the BJP-led coalition government. Sawant’s appointment had followed a brief period of political instability in the state after the death of Manohar Parrikar, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 63 on Sunday.

Sawant had staked claim at Raj Bhavan post midnight after sealing a deal with Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Sudin Dhavalikar, who were offered posts of Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Congress, accusing the BJP of creating an “artificial majority”, had asked Governor Mridula Sinha to invite the Opposition to form the government.

There are currently 36 sitting MLAs in the state Assembly — the deaths of Parrikar and Francis D’Souza, and resignations of two Congress members have lowered the strength by four.

The Congress has 14 MLAs, the BJP 12, the MGP and Goa Forward Party three each, the NCP one. Three are Independents.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sawant, 45, said, “We miss Manohar Parrikar’s guidance. It is difficult to work without him.” In an appeal to the people, he said he does not want to be congratulated or given flowers during the 7-day mourning period for Parrikar.