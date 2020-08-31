Floodwater recedes in east Vidarbha, relief operations on

Vidarbha floods, monsoon season, Maharashtra floods, Nagpur news, Maharashtra news, Indian express news

The flood situation in eastern Vidarbha improved markedly on Monday, with the floodwater receding in many parts of the region.

In the 15 affected tahsils in the five districts of Nagpur Division — Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur — 90,858 people have been affected. As many as 47,971 persons were evacuated to safer places over the past three days. Over 9,900 people have been shifted to 138 relief campus set up in these districts.

“Relief work in Nagpur district has almost ended. Work is in progress in parts of Bhandara district and in Brahmapuri trail of Chandrapur district. By the early hours of Tuesday, the relief operation will be over,” said Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation), Nagpur Division, S B Telang.

“There is no report yet of any loss of human life. We are currently busy with the relief operation. We will start assessment of damage to crops, cattle and other priorities once the relief work is over,” he added.

Telang said while a few villages continued to be marooned, they are safe “since they are located at elevated sites”.

One such village, Ladaj in Brahmapuri tahsil, has been surrounded from all sides by floodwater and was the focus of a major relief operation carried out jointly by teams of state, National Disaster Relief Force and Army. Several boats and a helicopters were pressed into service. “…Most of the people there have been rescued,” said Telang.

Heavy rain in Vidarbha and adjoining parts of Madhya Pradesh had led to floods in the eastern part of the region. The situation had worsened following opening of the gates of Chaurai dam in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, and also of the Gosikhurd dam in Bhandara district, causing swelling of rivers like Pench, Kanhan and Vainganga, along with several of their tributaries and contributories.

Some of the roads in the region, which were closed due to flooding of several places, were opened on Monday.

State Urban Development Minister and Gadchiroli Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde visited the food-affected parts of the district on Monday.

