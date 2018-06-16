Flood toll rises to seven in Manipur

The intensity of rainfall decreased in the state capital this morning, but the situation was yet to improve in the valley districts of Thoubal, Imphal West and Bishnupur. (Source: Jimmy Leivon) The intensity of rainfall decreased in the state capital this morning, but the situation was yet to improve in the valley districts of Thoubal, Imphal West and Bishnupur. (Source: Jimmy Leivon)

The flood toll in Manipur climbed to seven on Saturday, with one more death reported from Imphal West district, official sources said.

The intensity of rainfall decreased in the state capital this morning, but the situation was yet to improve in the valley districts of Thoubal, Imphal West and Bishnupur, they said.

One fisherman drowned in a swollen river in Imphal West district on Friday, a report issued by the Relief and Disaster Management Department noted, adding that more than 1.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

The number of damaged houses across the state has increased to 22,624 on Friday from 12,500 on Thursday, necessitating the setting up of 48 new relief camps, it said.

“The floodwaters in the heavily-inundated localities of the state capital have receded, facilitating movement of vehicles on the thoroughfares. However, the water level in important rivers of Thoubal, Nambol, Imphal and Irilbung continues to flow above the danger mark,” the report added.

A release issued by the state government said on Friday that around 550 people have been rescued from Arapti and Kiyamgei areas of Imphal East district by the Assam Rifles.

The paramilitary force has also been providing medical assistance and necessary medical aids to flood-hit areas of Thoubal district, it added.

