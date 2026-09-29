Flood threat in several Bihar, UP districts as Nepal rains trigger breach in Gandak embankment

An aerial view of flood-affected areas as the water levels of the Gandak River rose, in Gopalganj on Monday. (Photo: @samrat4bjp X/ANI Photo)

Heavy, short-duration rainfall in the Nepalese catchment area of the Gandak River basin has triggered a severe flash flood, placing downstream districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on high alert.

The flash flood, triggered by the recent Nepal flood, caused breach of Gandak embankment at Bagaha on Monday, threatening floods in adjoining areas.

According to the Water Resources Department in Bihar, a massive discharge of 5,43,500 cusecs was recorded at the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage at 6 am on Tuesday.

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The river maintained a discharge exceeding 500,000 cusecs for 13 hours and over 400,000 cusecs for 32 hours, sending floodwaters surging through downstream districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali.