Flood situation improves in Assam; CM Sonowal visits Cachar district

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday even as nearly two lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in six districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. The six districts are — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi. So far, 24 people have died in the floods in the state, including three in landslides. As per the report issued by the ASDMA, Karimganj is the worst affected district with more than 1.25 lakh people hit by the deluge, followed by Cachar with over 27,000 people. Currently, 394 villages are under water and 3,100 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 133 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 27,954 people are taking shelter at present, it said. The Jia Bharali river is flowing above the danger mark at the NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited flood-hit Cachar district and took stock of the situation from the district administration, officials said. He also interacted with the inmates of flood relief camp set up at the Silchar Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Silchar town this morning. Sonowal then went and interacted with people of the Silchar-Kalain road at Shivbari, which has been affected by flood waters of the Barak river. He assured of full support from the state government in relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

