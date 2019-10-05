Flood relief: Centre nod to Rs 1,800 cr for Bihar, Karnataka

In the wake of severe floods in Bihar and Karnataka, the Centre on Friday approved release of advance disaster relief funds of more than Rs 1,800 crore to the two states.

“Keeping in view the severity of flood situation and the fund positions in the SDRF account of the States of Bihar and Karnataka, Hon’ble Home Minister (Amit Shah) has approved advance release of Rs 400 crore to the State of Bihar and Rs 1200 crore to the State of Karnataka from NDRF ‘on account basis’. Hon’ble Home Minister has further approved the advance release of 2nd installment of Centre’s share of SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore to the State of Bihar for the year 2019-2020,” an MHA statement said.

A senior MHA official said that Bihar had requested for the release of these funds in advance.

“The Home Minister has reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief work of all the affected States. The States of Karnataka and Bihar have apprised of the paucity of funds in the SDRF account resulting in delay in providing relief assistance to the affected people and requested for release of advance additional financial assistance from NDRF. The State of Bihar has also requested for advance release of the second installment of centre’s share of SDRF for the year 2019-20,” the official said.