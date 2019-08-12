Flood in Sangli, Kolhapur: Water receding fast, officials shift focus to health

THE FLOODWATERS in Kolhapur and Sangli districts are receding fast and, if it doesn’t rain in the coming days, the authorities will be able to restore connectivity with 70-75 per cent of cut-off villages.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Sunday said the administration will now focus on providing health facilities and conducting cleanliness drives in the flood-affected areas as soon as the water recedes. He said that of the announced compensation of Rs 15,000 for affected families in urban areas and Rs 10,000 for affected families in rural areas, Rs 5,000 will be given in cash.

“Rest of the compensation will be deposited in their bank accounts. The first instalment will be given in cash through banks. We have requested banks to adopt a liberal approach and rely on UIDAI and not ask for other documents as proof. Also, the banks are not to ask for bank passbooks or cheques to disburse the compensation amount,” he said.

Mhaisekar said the administration has directed banks to fill up ATMs with cash so that people do not suffer due to a cash crunch. “There are a total of 469 ATM kiosks in the flood-affected areas of which 218 are closed as of today due to various reasons, including damage due to water. We have directed banks to take urgent steps to restore the functioning of these ATMs at the earliest and refill them with cash,” he said.

He added that the cleanliness of flood-affected areas will be done using machines so that it is completed quickly. “We will soon bring out a tender and award the contract,” he said.