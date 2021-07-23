scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Flood alert in Telangana as heavy rain lashes catchment areas

The intense rainfall is expected to continue till Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department which has issued a red alert for the state.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 23, 2021 3:00:41 am
Vehicles ply on flooded streets following heavy rain near Hyderabad. (PTI)

Telangana on Thursday witnessed heavy rain across all its districts—and particularly in the catchment areas of Godavari and Krishna rivers—prompting the state government to issue a flood alert for several parts. The intense rainfall is expected to continue till Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department which has issued a red alert for the state.

Nirmal district received the highest overnight rainfall, leaving several parts of Nirmal town submerged. The capital city of Hyderabad received moderate rainfall, which was enough to inundate several of its areas.

Meanwhile, the Godavari catchment areas are witnessing increasingly severe floods following heavy rain in the upper reaches of the Sri Ram Sagar Project in Nizamabad district.

The government has urged people living in these areas to not venture out of their homes as all lakes and rivulets are overflowing.

Officials also said upper riparian states have opened dams on the Krishna river to release excess water following heavy rain. This is expected to cause flooding in the river’s catchment areas in the state.

The flood alert has been issued for the following districts — Nizamabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Siddipet and Kamareddy.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told ministers and MLAs to remain in their districts and constituencies in the Godavari and Krishna catchment areas and monitor the flood situation.

