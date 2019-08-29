Flipkart announces measures to curb single use plastic

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to end usage of single-use plastics, India’s e-commerce giant Flipkart Thursday announced it had achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic as of August 1 through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

Advertising

In a press release, the company also announced its commitment to eliminate use of plastics in packaging and that by March 2021 they will move towards 100% recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain. The e-commerce marketplace plans to introduce eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags and will also file an application under EPR (Extended producer responsibility) framework, to target 30% plastic waste collection back this year.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “Creating alternatives for single-use plastic packaging is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem. Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximise the use of recycled and renewable materials.”

In his Independence Day speech, the PM had urged people and government agencies to “take the first big step” towards freeing India of single-use plastic.

The government will launch a campaign on October 2 to impose a nation-wide ban on as many as six items that use plastic. These items include plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets which will be in line with government policy.