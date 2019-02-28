Flights cancelled, Srinagar hotels open doors to stranded tourists — for free

When flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday because of tension on the border, several hotels from Srinagar threw open their doors to stranded tourists — for free.

The hotels offered free accommodation and food to the tourists from different parts of the country who couldn’t take their return flights on Wednesday because of cancellations. FOLLOW India-Pakistan LIVE News Updates

“All stranded tourists are our valued guests. In case of any assistance pertaining to accommodation and food, please feel free to get in touch. We will be happy to provide services free of cost,” read a message from Fortune Resort Heevan hotel on the social media.

A four-star hotel, Heevan is situated at the posh Nishat locality of Srinagar. “We are associated with tourism industry for over a decade now and we are aware of tourists’ budget. Most of them have a limited budget,” said Mir Irfan, manager of the hotel. “In these tough times, as human beings, we have a duty to help them. We offered them free accommodation and food. We want to send a message that we are open-hearted people.”

Irfan said that after they put up the message, they received calls from two families, asking address of the hotel. “We told them the address, but they haven’t arrived yet,” he said.

Hotel Kaisar, a 30-room hotel, in Jawahar Nagar has also offered free accommodation and services to stranded tourists.

“Hotel Kaisar is offering free accommodation and food for every tourist who is stuck in Srinagar in present situation. Tourists from any state can come and stay with us for free till situation gets back to normal. Please feel free to call us,” read a message from the hotel on the social media.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, owner of the hotel, says it is their moral duty to help the tourists. “Our religion teaches it,” said Ahmad. “We are just fulfilling our duty in these hard times”.

Ahmad said they wanted to send a “positive message”, especially after the harassment faced by students from Kashmir in different parts of the country. “When the (Pulwama) attack happened, I was in Kolkata. We were treated well. Majority of the people are good. A small group was involved in targeting Kashmiris. The Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Srinagar, has also offered free accommodation to the stranded tourists.